‘A tough loss after a valiant effort’: Celebs react after India loses against Australia in World Cup 2023 final

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their reactions to Australia's victory.

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. 🇮🇳💪🏽 #TeamIndia #CWC23"

Ajay Devgn also showed support for India and he said, "India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself… Heads high 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final"

"हारकर जीतने वाले को बाजीगर कहते हैं! Well played team India 🇮🇳Congratulations Australia on another World Cup! #CWC23Final #INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal #BleedBlue," Actress Kajol used Baazigar's iconic dialogue.

Suniel Shetty wrote, "Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory! One bad day for #MyTeamIndia. So let's not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot! Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances from batsmen and bowlers alike. I am truly proud of the effort, determination, and sportsmanship displayed. Heads held high, always!"

"Just a bad day at the office for team India. 😔🇮🇳 You guys will always be remembered as the toughest side of #WorldCup2023 💪 Thank you for the adrenaline! Well played! 🙌🇮🇳," Ayushmann Khurrana shared a quote.

Vivek Oberoi was also there at the stadium. He posted a video of himself after the match and said, "Super heartbroken, especially Vivaan💔 Commendable play by our #teamindia throughout this series👏 Today could have been our big W but through and through we will be the biggest fans of our #MenInBlue and the next cup will be ours 💯 Jai Hind🇮🇳"

