'Dear Team India, we stand with you today and always,' says PM Modi as Australia wins WC 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heartfelt message to Team India, congratulating them on their incredible performance throughout the Cricket World Cup 2023. He praised their talent, determination, and spirit, acknowledging the immense pride they have brought to the nation.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

Meanwhile, Australia has emerged victorious in the Cricket World Cup final, defeating India by six wickets. This victory marks Australia's sixth World Cup title, adding to their previous triumphs in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

The match was a closely contested affair, with both teams showcasing their cricketing prowess. However, it was Australia who ultimately prevailed, thanks in large part to Travis Head's stellar performance. Head, the team's opening batsman, smashed an impressive 137 runs off 120 balls, becoming the highest scorer for Australia in the match.

Cricket enthusiasts witnessed a scintillating performance from Australian batsmen Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne as they led their team to a successful chase, overcoming India's 240-run target in the World Cup 2023 match. Head was declared the Player of the Match, notching up his 5th ODI century in the 34th over, while Labuschagne played a supporting role, contributing a crucial half-century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the Australian cricket team for their victory against India at the World Cup 2023 match conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He also heaped praise on Australia's Travis Head for his remarkable performance during the match.



The prime minister attended the thrilling game in the company of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A multitude of Bollywood icons including Asha Bhosle, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, and Athiya Shetty were also in attendance.

