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About Naresh Gupta, the IIT Kanpur graduate who gifted ₹10 crore to his alma mater

About Naresh Gupta, the IIT Kanpur graduate who gifted ₹10 crore to his alma mater

Dr Gupta graduated from IIT Kanpur's Computer Science and Engineering department in 1988 before pursuing higher studies at the University of Maryland, College Park

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 11, 2026 8:30 AM IST
About Naresh Gupta, the IIT Kanpur graduate who gifted ₹10 crore to his alma materNaresh Chand Gupta has made headlines after donating ₹10 crore to his alma mater, IIT Kanpur

A successful entrepreneur, artificial intelligence researcher and one of the pioneers of India's global technology ecosystem, Dr Naresh Chand Gupta has made headlines after donating ₹10 crore to his alma mater, IIT Kanpur. The generous contribution, made along with his wife Nidhi Gupta, will help strengthen student residential infrastructure at the prestigious institute.

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The donation will fund the construction of one residential tower in the upcoming Hall of Residence-15 at IIT Kanpur. The new hostel complex, designed to accommodate around 1,000 students, will feature four residential towers equipped with modern facilities such as study rooms, recreational spaces, dining areas, collaborative lounges and accessibility-friendly infrastructure. Sustainable features, including solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting and energy-efficient construction, will also be incorporated.

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    Dr Gupta graduated from IIT Kanpur's Computer Science and Engineering department in 1988 before pursuing higher studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he earned both his Master's and PhD. His doctoral research made significant contributions to artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and automated planning.

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    Widely recognised as the founder of Adobe India, Dr Gupta played a key role in building the company's research and development centre into one of India's most successful technology hubs. Under his leadership, Adobe India contributed to globally popular software products including Adobe Acrobat, Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop Elements and Captivate. His achievements earned him recognition as the "Father of Offshore R&D" by Silicon India and the "R&D Visionaries Award" by Zinnov. In 2025, IIT Kanpur honoured him with its Distinguished Alumnus Award.

    Today, Dr Gupta is the founder of AccuraCap, a technology-driven asset management firm that uses quantitative research and artificial intelligence in investing. Despite his global success, he continues to maintain close ties with IIT Kanpur through philanthropy and mentorship.

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    IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal thanked the donors, saying quality residential spaces play a crucial role in student development beyond classrooms. The institute said the Hall of Residence-15 project aligns with its vision of creating future-ready infrastructure that promotes academic excellence, sustainability and student well-being.

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    Published on: Jul 11, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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