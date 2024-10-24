'Absolute travesty': Internet left unimpressed with the interiors of Nikhil Kamath's Bengaluru home

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has taken a deep dive into property ownership by purchasing his first-ever apartment. This decision had earlier raised eyebrows, especially since Kamath has long championed the philosophy of renting over buying.

The spotlight on Kamath's new home purchase has, on the other hand, revealed older photos of his previous rented residence—a stunning 7,000-square-foot architectural gem in Bengaluru. However, instead of admiration, these images have drawn a wave of criticism, with critics taking aim at the apartment's "maximalist interiors."

The debate ignited when an X user shared images of Kamath’s Bengaluru home, which he mistakenly identified as his new home but is actually his rented space. His post quickly gained traction, with countless users on X (formerly Twitter) echoing his sentiments over the "tacky" interior design.

Gonsalves posted, "In all of this Nikhil Kamath house debate, what is being lost sight of is the absolute travesty that are its interiors. Seriously, you can afford far better interior designers/architects."

— Rahul Gonsalves (@gonsalves_r) October 23, 2024

While Kamath’s lavish lifestyle is usually a topic of admiration, this time, the maximalist aesthetic of his former home has drawn the fury of netizens, who were more than willing to share their opinions.

Drawing parallels from Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey's house, one user said, "Better or worse than Ananya Pandey's house that Gauri Khan did?"

Another user commented, "I love maximalism but I'd get a migraine living here."

A third user expressed their opinion by saying, "It’s taken me a lifetime to realise that affluence doesn’t guarantee good design sense. Sigh. Perhaps why some of these interior designers can survive?"

Some even defended the apartment's interior design by explaining that it is a rented space belonging to Nikhil Kamath. They pointed out that, due to rental agreements, he likely wasn't permitted to make significant changes to the interior, which could explain its unfortunate appearance.