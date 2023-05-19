‘Absurd’: Elon Musk reacts to lawsuit claims that he wanted bathroom next to his Twitter office

In a lawsuit, it has been claimed that Elon Musk was allegedly planning to construct a bathroom adjacent to his office at Twitter's headquarters. The main intention behind this is to avoid interrupting his bodyguards during late-night bathroom visits, the lawsuit filed against Elon Musk and X Corp, Twitter's holding company, by six former Twitter employees claimed.



The lawsuit further accused Twitter of failing to pay severance to its staff and defendants of violating 14 counts, including fraud, labor-rights laws, and breach of contract, Business Insider reported.



As per the lawsuit, Boring Company CEO Steve Davis asked one of the plaintiffs, Joseph Killian, to begin construction of a toilet near to Musk's Twitter headquarters.



“Davis told Killian that Musk wanted to add a bathroom next to his office so that Musk didn't have to wake his security team and cross half the floor to use the bathroom in the middle of the night,” the lawsuit claims.



The lawsuit also revealed that Steve Davis, the CEO of the Boring Company, directed Joseph Killian, one of the plaintiffs who had been with Twitter for 12 years and was in charge of office architecture, to begin building a new bathroom near Musk's office.



"We don't do that; we don't have to comply with those regulations," Davis was quoted as saying.



These sensational claims come after Musk said in a recent interview with the BBC, that he sometimes used to sleep on a couch in the library at Twitter's headquarters. In another interview with CNBC, Musk revealed that he typically slept approximately six hours per night.



Musk, however, called these claims in the lawsuit as ‘absurd’ and said that they came across like comedy. He mocked the revelations, claiming that even if the "absurd scenario" were real, he would have been more concerned about his 'bodyguards' falling asleep rather than "thwarting assassins" rather than shortening his journey to the toilet.



A former Twitter employee had earlier told the BBC that bodyguards accompanied Musk wherever he went. "Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards - very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie-[style] bodyguards. Even when [he goes] to the restroom," the employee said.

Also Read: Elon Musk allows 2-hour videos on Twitter and people are already posting full movies