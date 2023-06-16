Adipurush early box office numbers: Trade gurus predict opening day collection to touch Rs 50 cr

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush is likely to bag Rs 40 to 50 crore on its opening weekend, following a huge number of advanced bookings in the national cinema chains. Directed by Om Raut, the movie featuring Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan was released on June 16 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar.

Adding on to its big opening weekend nationally, film business analyst Girish Johar has also predicted the film to draw huge numbers internationally, forecasting the total weekend earning to go as high as Rs 170 crore, Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier, Aamir Khan Productions had sent best wishes to the whole Adipurush team. Khan's Instagram post read, "Wishing Bhushan Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, @actorprabhas, @Kritisanon, @OmRaut, and the entire team, all the very best for their epic film Adipurush. May it win the hearts of audiences all across the world (sic)."

The film saw its biggest booking numbers for the opening day on Friday, with 2,22,552 tickets sold, film analyst Taran Adarsh revealed. Cinema chain PVR sold 1,26,500 tickets, while INOX sold 96,502 tickets.

Saturday and Sunday follow the trend as well, with 1,39,034 tickets sold for Saturday and 1,18,225 tickets sold for Sunday.

For Saturday, PVR has sold 83,596 tickets, while INOX has sold 55,438 stickers. For Sunday, PVR and INOX sold 69,279 tickets and 48,946 tickets, respectively.

Numbers from Cinepolis are yet to be added.

While these numbers are impressive, they only form a fragment of the film’s revenue. Taran Adarsh stated that the film is expected to draw massive numbers from non-national chains as well as mass venues. The analyst also stressed on the importance of the South Indian segment being key to the film’s success.

The film on release has seen mixed reception, with some praising the casting and VFX, while others criticizing the same. Still, a lot of love and support has been sent the cast's way, with Prabhas in particular getting love for his charismatic presence.

"There is nobody other than Prabhas who can even remotely play Lord Ram," one user wrote on Twitter.

#Adipurush First Half



ABSOLUTELY LOVED ITTTTT!!!!!



Not easy to deliver so many GOOSEBUMPS moments with a story that everybody has known since their childhood. And there is NOBODY other than #Prabhas who can even remotely play Lord Ram. Those Hanuman scenes 🔥♥️



Take a bow… pic.twitter.com/2YDwBrA7Gk — Meher Kilaru (@Kilaruness) June 16, 2023

"#Prabhas is excellent as Lord Ram, he brings a lot of charisma & strength to the role of #Adipurush," another user wrote.