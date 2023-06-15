Advance booking for Adipurush tickets crosses 1.5 million: BookMyShow

Set to release on Friday, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer mythological epic Adipurush has already seen advance sales of over 1.5 million on online ticket provider Book My Show. “The film has been generating strong buzz across all languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While the Telugu version is naturally leading the charts on the platform in terms of ticket sales, Hindi is a close second,” Ashish Saksena, COO–Cinemas, BookMyShow, said.

He added that excitement was sky-high with fans rushing to get their hands on tickets to the film across premium formats as well, with pan-India craze for the film including not just metros but also tier-2 towns and beyond. “In fact, the 3D version is the most preferred format of watching the film on the big screen with over 72% of movie-goers opting for the immersive movie watching experience,” Saksena added.

According to Koimoi, Adipurush appears to be headed towards opening day collections of over Rs 20 crore after the new promo came. But the past 10-15 days have further intensified the momentum which has resulted in huge deal of positivity, both within the industry as well as amongst the audience.

Experts point out that the big-budget film may provide much-needed respite to occupancy levels in Q1FY24. Elara Capital estimates a net lifetime domestic box office of Rs 4 billion for the film. “We expect a strong opening (first day) in South India as net box office opening there could be in the range of Rs 0.5-0.6 billion for dubbed languages whereas Hindi too would be healthy at Rs 0.2 billion,” a report by Elara Capital said. It adds that ticket prices are expected to be premium, at nearly 20 per cent higher than the average ticket prices on a pan-India level.

Uncertainty over Hindi content, it adds, continues to hurt profitability with possible respite in Q2FY24.

