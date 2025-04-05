After 14 years of study, doctor calls medicine a ‘trap’; Reddit responds with a reality check

A Reddit post by a 33-year-old doctor has sparked a wave of online introspection about the realities of pursuing medicine in India. Titled "Becoming a doctor in India is a trap (monetary and career-wise)!", the post by user drnkr371 painted a sobering picture of long years of study, financial strain, and dwindling returns—prompting fellow professionals to share their own views on whether medicine is still worth it.

In the post, the user detailed their journey, starting from MBBS in 2009, followed by a three-year sabbatical to prepare for postgraduate exams, and another six years completing specialization and sub-specialization.

“I am 33 years now and only now finishing training in my speciality,” they wrote. “The whole process was long drawn and tiring. Even now things are not easy, there is overflow of doctors since last few years and compensation has fallen for freshers.”

Reflecting on career prospects, the doctor added, “The days of those flashy doctors going around in Mercs is gone. Starting a own practice is next to impossible. I sometimes feel how would it have been if I've taken engineering and 'settled' quickly. Tough luck for this life.”

The post resonated widely, drawing a mix of agreement, reassurance, and comparative reflections.

One user replied, “You’re not wrong. Medicine in India is a trap, if you define success as a straight line from MBBS to Mercedes. That Mercedes was always a myth. The flashy doctor era died when corporate hospitals weaponized supply and demand to turn clinicians into replaceable cogs.”

Another pointed out the long-term value of a medical career, saying, “You’re in a profession famous for being a slow burn. The money will come in time. Think of it this way—You can continue working, often at your own pace middle age onwards, as long as you wish to. By contrast, your standard IT worker fears permanent job loss at 45.”

A third user added perspective from the engineering side: “Most 33 yo engineers are also not doing great and their jobs are always vulnerable. Engineers overflow is like 100x doctors and most jobs are poorly paid.”

They continued, “Everyone compares with cream of the engineers or ambitious people who do MBAs etc and earn big. But they are few—kinda like top doctors etc. If you're ambitious go for an MBA and work hard. You'll ‘settle’ better than most engineers.”