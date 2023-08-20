After Bournvita, influencer claims Tang drink contains 'absurd quantity of sugar'

After Bournvita, influencer Revant Himatsingka has claimed that 'Tang' drink is anything but healthy as it contains an 'absurd quantity of sugar.'

Himatsingka, who is also known as Foodpharmer, had earlier this year made a video on Bournvita, which is manufactured by Cadbury, a subsidiary of Mondelez International. He, however, received legal notice for his claims on Bournvita. Tang brand is also owned by Mondelez International.

Now, in a new video posted on Saturday, the influencer claimed that Tang is nothing but 'flavoured sugar powder' and '93 per cent of the product is sugar'. He also points out the 'marketing strategy' that promotes the drink as ‘healthy’ and has ‘vitamins’. "The problem is they advertise their product as a drink with various vitamins. They also market the drink with a campaign ‘Tang Milao, Pani pilao’ to get children to drink more water using Tang,” he said in the video.

While sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “If they limited their marketing to taste, there would be no issue. The problem is they advertise their product with various claims on “vitamins”. They also market the drink with a campaign “Tang Milao, Pani pilao” to get children to drink more water using Tang.”

“Note 1: Hindi version of this video is already out on my YouTube channel Food Pharmer. Telugu version will be uploaded on Telugu WhatsApp group soon! Note 2: I had uploaded a video on Tang in April. But after the legal notice on Bournvita, I removed the video (Mondelez owns both Bournvita and Tang). I decided to update the Tang video and post it again! Note 3: Best peanut butter video coming soon! Note 4: According to certain studies, the quantity of Titanium Dioxide in food products is too low to be unsafe for humans. However, some data suggests that titanium dioxide accumulates in our body over time!”

“Disclaimer: This is a product review made for educational purposes. There is no intention to defame any company. Food Pharmer does not own the copyright or trademark of any product mentioned in the video. Use your doctor’s advice before consuming anything! Consume Tang in moderation,” he added.

Netizens also came forward to share their opinion on the video. One user wrote, “Unfortunately we weren’t taught to read labels…or never took interest, until very recent.. you are doing a fab job of educating everyone..keep going.”

“Start doing it for skincare products. Girls are mad about skincare and the influencers are exacerbating the problem. Every other day one new brand is positioning itself as elixir for skin problems,” added another one.

The video has generated close to 560k views and more than 1k comments.

