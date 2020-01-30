After PM Modi and Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to star in Bear Grylls' 'Into the Wild'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is set to become the third Indian to feature on the famous survivalist Bear Grylls' show 'Into the Wild'. Akshay Kumar arrived in Mysore on Thursday to shoot for the special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.

While PM Modi shot a special episode with the British adventure survivalist in the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, Rajinikanth travelled the wild terrain of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. Speculations are that Akshay Kumar could also shoot his special episode in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Reports suggest that Grylls and his team had spent a day in the tiger reserve to pick a suitable spot for shooting the episode.

Karnataka: Actor Akshay Kumar arrived at Mysore, earlier today, to shoot for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' with British adventurer Bear Grylls. pic.twitter.com/P3tNrJAfqx ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Rajinikanth, however, had ran into trouble with activists for shooting in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Several activists had protested and demanded Thalaiva's arrest after his shoot. Activists alleged that the crew's presence in the tiger reserve could endanger the animals and even lead to forest fires. An environmental activist named Joseph Hoover said that the team could have shot the episode in the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, Grylls is back with the latest edition of his National Geographic show Running Wild With Bear Grylls. The show will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson and many more channeling their inner strength to take up challenges in the wild.

