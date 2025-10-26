After public spat, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw & DK Shivakumar collaborate on Bengaluru infra solutions 

Amid rising public frustration over potholes, traffic snarls, and poor waste management, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday to discuss a joint action plan to tackle Bengaluru’s pressing infrastructure challenges.

Describing the meeting as “very constructive,” Shaw wrote on X, “We had a very constructive meeting with Deputy CM @DKShivakumar to agree to an action plan to fix key infra bottlenecks in roads, ORR, PRR, drainage, traffic, and garbage.” The discussion was also attended by TV Mohandas Pai and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Maheshwar Rao.

We had a very constructive meeting with Deputy CM ⁦@DKShivakumar⁩ to agree to an action plan to fix key infra bottlenecks in roads, ORR, PRR drainage traffic n garbage. ⁦@TVMohandasPai⁩ ⁦@GBAChiefComm⁩ ⁦@TheTanveerAhmed⁩ ⁦@rk_misra⁩ pic.twitter.com/LIoCuihNld — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 26, 2025

The talks focused on urgent urban challenges, including road quality, potholes, waste disposal, traffic management, and key projects such as the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).

The meeting follows a public spat between Shaw and Shivakumar on social media. The Deputy CM had earlier accused Shaw and Pai of pursuing a “personal agenda” against the government, questioning why they had been silent during the previous BJP regime. Shaw refuted the charge, stressing that her criticism has always been consistent and non-partisan. “Not true. Both @TVMohandasPai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP and JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear: clean up and restore roads,” she posted.

Shaw’s concern reportedly escalated after a foreign business visitor to Biocon Park expressed shock at the city’s infrastructure, asking why roads were so poor and garbage so prevalent, especially when compared to other countries like China.

Responding to the criticism, Shivakumar highlighted ongoing repair efforts and budgetary allocations. “Rs 1,100 crore has been sanctioned for road repairs, 10,000+ potholes identified, and over 5,000 already fixed on priority. Major infrastructure works are underway to make Bengaluru more globally competitive,” he said.

Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the East Corporation will retain Rs 1,673 crore of its revenues to enhance infrastructure across 50 wards. The Deputy CM added, “With major works like the CSB–K.R. Puram redevelopment and Elevated Corridors, we are strengthening infrastructure for citizens, employees, and companies alike. Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let’s build it up—together.”