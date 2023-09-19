scorecardresearch
Age limit for social media users? Karnataka HC asks Centre to look into it

Age limit for social media users? Karnataka HC asks Centre to look into it

The two-judge bench was hearing X Corp's (formerly Twitter) appeal against the dismissal of its challenge to the Centre's blocking order.

Consider age limit on social media use: Karnataka High Court to Centre Consider age limit on social media use: Karnataka High Court to Centre

The Karnataka High Court has said that the Centre should consider putting an age limit on the use of social media in the country. While hearing a plea by Twitter, the high court said it would be a boon if the government introduced such a rule. 

"It will be a boon! When someone registers, they will have to give some sort of identification," the Karnataka High Court said while hearing the plea by Twitter, India Today reported. 

The two-judge bench was hearing X Corp's (formerly Twitter) appeal against the dismissal of its challenge to the Centre's blocking order.

"Ban social media, I will tell you a lot of good will come. Today, school-going children are so addicted to it. I think there should be an age limit, such as in Excise rules," the bench observed.

Published on: Sep 19, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
