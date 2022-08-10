Agnipath scheme: Recruitment of female candidates to begin on Nov 1

The Agnipath recruitment scheme for female candidates under the general duty category for military police would be held from November 1 to 3 in Karnataka.

According to the statement from the Defence Ministry, the recruitment is scheduled to be held at Manekshaw Parade ground by the Recruiting Office (HQ) Bengaluru under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone Bengaluru for volunteer female candidates from Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep and Mahe.

The age limit for Army Female Agniveer Recruitment 2022 is 17.5- 23 years, as per the statement. The ministry further added that the online registration is open from August 10 to September 7.

Around 9.55 lakh applicants, including 82,200 women, have registered for recruitment in the Indian Navy, officials said. The Army recruitment rally began on July 5 for male candidates of Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal districts.

The registration process for recruitment in the Navy under the scheme has now concluded. The Navy is planning to recruit about 3,000 personnel this year under the Agnipath scheme and it started the registration process for aspirants on July 1.

Several parts of India witnessed violent protests last month against the scheme with the agitators demanding its roll back as the new model does not provide a job guarantee to 75 per cent of recruits.

(With agency inputs)