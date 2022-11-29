AIIMS Delhi says e-hospital data been restored on servers, services continue to run on manual mode

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday said e-hospital data has been restored on the servers and that network is being "sanitised before the services can be restored".

"The e-hospital data has been restored on the servers. Network is being sanitised before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," said AIIMS about the hack that has put the servers out of order since the last seven days.

"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode," added AIIMS.

Delhi police on Monday said that no ransom has been demanded by hackers. Certain sections of the media stated today that hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency.

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also joined the ongoing investigation into the alleged malware attack, with agencies including the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), already probing the incident.

