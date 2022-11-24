'Various govt agencies are investigating,' says AIIMS Delhi on server hack issue

Various government agencies are investigating the server hack issue and supporting AIIMS in bringing back digital patient care services, said AIIMS Delhi on Thursday.

"We hope to be able to restore the affected activities soon. Meanwhile, all emergency and routine patient care services and lab services are being managed manually," the premier medical institute said in a statement.

According to the information given by AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday: "The server for National Informatics Centre's eHospital being used at AIIMS, New Delhi was down due to which outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including, smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc., have been affected. All these services are running on manual mode currently." National Informatics Centre (NIC) team working at AIIMS has informed that this may be a ransomware attack.

"The staff has been managing the outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection manually. But those who do not have a Unique Health Identification are facing problems in this regard. The administration is also facing problems in admission and discharge of patients," AIIMS added.

The server went down since 7 am on Wednesday.



