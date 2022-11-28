Cyber attack at AIIMS Delhi: Hackers demand Rs 200 cr in crypto, says report

Hackers have allegedly demanded approximately Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, whose server has been down for six days in a row, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

It is feared that the breach discovered on Wednesday morning may have compromised the data of 3–4 crore patients.

The report quoted sources as saying that because the server was still down, patient care services in the emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings were managed manually.

The ransomware attack is being looked into by the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN).

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) division of the Delhi Police has filed a case of extortion and cyberterrorism.

Internet access has reportedly been disabled on hospital computers based on the recommendations of the investigating agencies.

Several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats, and judges, had their data stored.

"Hackers have allegedly demanded around Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency," one of the sources told PTI.

The NIC e-hospital database and application servers have been back online in the interim. Other e-hospital servers at AIIMS that are necessary for the provision of hospital services are being scanned and cleaned by the NIC team.

The databases and applications have been scanned and prepared for four physical servers set up for restoring e-hospital services.

In addition, the AIIMS network is being sanitised. Antivirus solutions for servers and computers have been planned. It has been installed on nearly 1,200 of the 5,000 computers available. Twenty out of fifty servers have been scanned, and this activity is ongoing 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Also Read: AIIMS Delhi's server down since morning; ransomware attack suspected

Also Read: 'Various govt agencies are investigating,' says AIIMS Delhi on server hack issue