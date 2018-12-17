Airtel offers 2.8 GB extra data in its Rs 199 prepaid plan

Airtel has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 199. The company has added 100 MB of 4G/3G data to the old plan. The new Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days. This plan's other benefits remains the same.

The old Rs 199 plan provided 1.4GB 4G/3G data per day, 100 free SMS, unlimited local/STD voice calls and free roaming. This plan carries a validity of 28 days. However, under the revised Rs 199 prepaid plan, Airtel's prepaid users will get 1.5GB of 4G/3G data per day. In other words, this plan provides 42GB instead of 39.2GB of 4G/3G data in its entire period of validity.

Airtel's other prepaid combo plans that carry 1.4GB of 4G/3G data don't offer the same benefits. The prepaid plans of Rs 509, Rs 448 and Rs 399 continue to offer the same data and talk time as they did earlier. All these three prepaid recharge options come with a validity period of 90 days, 82 days, and 70 days, respectively.

Airtel's new Rs 199 prepaid plan follows the same trend as Reliance Jio and Vodafone's prepaid plans. While Reliance Jio's Rs 199 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day, Vodafone has also increased the data limit of its Rs 199 plan.



