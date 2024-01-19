'Aisa hota rehta hai': PM Modi to Siddaramaiah as crowd chants 'Modi, Modi' 

A light-hearted exchange unfolded between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on January 19 during the inauguration of Boeing's new global engineering and technology center campus in Bengaluru.

As PM Modi was addressing the audience and highlighting his government's achievements, the crowd began chanting "Modi, Modi," showcasing their support for the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | "Mukhyamantri ji aisa hota rehta hai," says PM Narendra Modi to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah as people chant 'Modi-Modi' during the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/hrzWIUAyIJ — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

In response to the chants, PM Modi turned to CM Siddaramaiah, who was seated among other dignitaries on stage, and remarked with a touch of humor, "Mukhyamantri ji, aisa hota rehta hai" (Chief Minister, this keeps happening). The comment was received with a smile from Siddaramaiah, acknowledging the moment.

The event marked the inauguration of the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus, which represents Boeing's largest investment outside the United States at Rs 1,600 crore. Spanning 43 acres, the state-of-the-art facility is located at the Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The BIETC campus is set to become a hub for collaboration with India's vibrant startup ecosystem and partnerships with both private and government sectors. It aims to contribute to the development of next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.

During the event, PM Modi also highlighted India's growing aviation market and the significant role of women in the sector, noting that 15% of Indian pilots are women, which is three times the global average.

"India is set to give new energy to global aviation market," he said. "The time for women-led development has come," PM Modi said.

