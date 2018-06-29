Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta engagement bash: See the couple here

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got engaged in a formal ceremony at the residence of Mukesh and Neeta Ambani on Thursday evening. An engagement event saw the who's who from Bollywood in attendance.

Akash and Shloka have known each other since childhood. The couple had exchanged rings earlier this year in Goa before the ceremony. Another engagement party for friends and relatives will be hosted on June 30. While Akash is the eldest son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, Shloka is the daughter of diamond businessman Russell Mehta.

Watch the stunning couple here: