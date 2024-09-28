'Alcohol bottles, cigarette buds everywhere': Nainital homestay shares experience of hosting guests from Delhi-NCR

Owners of the Nature View Villa, a homestay in Uttarakhand, reported a distressing encounter with guests from the Delhi-NCR region who allegedly left their property in disarray and refused to settle their bill.

In an Instagram video, the owners showcased the extensive damage left by the guests, which included discarded bottles of alcohol and cigarette butts littered everywhere room and balcony. Additional footage revealed dirty dishes abandoned on tables, along with damaged furniture, including a broken television and ruined bed linens.

"We recently hosted a group from Delhi NCR at our homestay despite having been warned by fellow owners about potential issues. As locals, we enjoy welcoming guests and sharing the natural beauty of our area," the Nature View Villa team stated in their social media post.

However, the experience took a turn for the worse when the guests checked out without notifying the owners. "They left our home in complete disarray. There were broken bottles and spilt alcohol everywhere, a broken television, and severely damaged bedding," the owners expressed.

The video concluded with an appeal to potential visitors, emphasising the importance of treating their homestay with respect. "Our homestays hold a piece of our hearts that we love to share. We want every guest to have the best experience possible. Please be responsible and treat our home as if it were your own."

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users condemning the guests' behaviour as "unruly" and "ill-mannered."

Many commenters urged Nature View Villa to disclose the identities of the guests involved, calling for accountability.

In response to numerous inquiries about legal action, the owners confirmed they have reported the incident through various channels. "We have already placed a complaint on every possible platform, but it is important for the public and fellow Airbnb owners to be aware that such destructive actions will not go unnoticed," they commented.