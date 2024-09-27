'Load! While you unload': Mumbai 2BHK with washing on top of commode goes viral, rent only at Rs 1.35 lakh per month

A social media post has sparked discussions about the escalating rental prices in Mumbai, reinforcing the notion that the city’s housing costs are among the highest in the country. A user, Utkarsh Gupta, recently shared an eye-capturing image of a luxury two-bedroom apartment located in the affluent Pali Hill neighbourhood featuring a peculiar arrangement: a washing machine installed directly above the toilet.

The post shared on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter), shows the apartment’s compact bathroom, where the washing machine is positioned menacingly above the commode.

While many viewers were baffled by this unconventional setup, the eye-popping rental price of Rs 1.35 lakh per month, along with a hefty security deposit of Rs 4 lakh, quickly became the focal point of the online conversation.

In Gupta’s accompanying caption, he mockingly wrote, “Only in Mumbai, you can front-load your washing machine while top loading your commode. At an affordable price of 1.35L per month!” His joke resonated with many and highlighted the challenges of urban living in India’s financial hub, particularly in prestigious areas like Pali Hill.

The post went viral, igniting a flurry of reactions from users who shared their thoughts on the city’s distinctive housing market.

One commenter pointed out the impracticality of the arrangement, quipping, “Amchi Mumbai is unbeatable. Tenant can have a tumble bath too, instead of a tub bath.”

Another user added humorously about the washing machine’s location: “Going forward Corporate Company can arrange commodes instead of chairs for staffs to release the pressure."

Another user complementing the design said, "But what if the used water from the washing machine is fed to the commode? I think it's a brilliant idea!"

As the conversation continued, some individuals raised concerns over the apartment’s structural integrity, questioning the safety of having a washing machine suspended above the toilet. One observer noted, “If you look from outside, there's a protruding metal box with the washer just like a window air conditioner! I hope they haven't weakened the structural strength of the building.”

In contrast, another user humorously highlighted the absurdity of the situation by commenting, “Load! While you unload! Mumbai saves you time!”