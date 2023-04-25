Alia Bhatt buys properties worth Rs 37.80 cr; gifts two flats to sister Shaheen Bhatt: Report

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s production house– Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd– bought an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West for Rs 37.80 crore. The 2,497 square feet apartment is located in Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society in the Pali Hill area in Mumbai’s Bandra West.

The actor’s production house bought the house from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. A stamp duty worth Rs 2.26 crore was paid and the agreement to the sale was registered on April 10 this year, Moneycontrol reported citing documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

Alia Bhatt also gifted two flats totaling 2.086.75 square feet to her sister Shaheen Bhatt at a market value of around Rs 7.68 crore on the same day. The actor, also known for her performances in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi, gifted these apartments located in AB Nair Road in Juhu to her sister via a Price Certificate, the news portal reported citing documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

As per the prize certificate, the area of the first flat is 1,197 square feet whereas the area of the second flat is 889.75 square feet. A stamp duty worth Rs 30.75 lakh was paid for the transaction, including car parking. The sale document for this transaction was also registered on April 10.

Alia Bhatt isn't the only celeb, however, to buy expensive properties in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Kajol, known for performances in films like Salaam Venky and Tribhanga, also bought an apartment in Mumbai for around Rs 16.50 crore. Her apartment has a carpet area of 2,493 sq ft and also has four reserved car parking spots. The seller is Bharat Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd and the sale deed got registered on April 13 this year.

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli purchased an eight-acre land at Alibaug in September last year. The couple bought the property in two separate deals. The land parcels-- 2.54 acres and 4.91 acres-- cost around Rs 19.24 crore.

Padmaavat and Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Ranveer Singh and his actor wife Deepika Padukone bought a quadruplex flat in Bandra West in July last year at a cost of a whopping Rs 119 crore. The flat is located between Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments and Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Bungalow.

Mili and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor Janhvi Kapoor bought a triplex flat in Juhu at a price of around Rs 39 crore in January 2021. Her flat is located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a building. She also purchased a duplex in November last year worth Rs 65 crore. The duplex comprises of apartments 101 and 201 on the first and the second floors of the Kubelisque Building in Mumbai's Pali Hill area.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn bought a bungalow spanning across 474.4 square meters in Juhu at a cost of around Rs 47.5 crore in 2021.

Mumbai is the most expensive real estate market in 2022 as luxury real estate price in India's financial capital stood at Rs 707,996 per sq meter or Rs 65,771 per sq ft. Mumbai recorded a 6.4 per cent hike in average prices of realty in 2022, according to a Knight Frank report that came out in March this year.

