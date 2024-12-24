'All I've learned today is...': Influencer Anish Bhagat spends a day with sex worker, treats her with Sushi

Indian influencer Anish Bhagat has gained recognition for his heartfelt gestures, often bringing moments of joy to some of the most vulnerable members of society. Whether it’s traveling to Pune to spend time with an auto driver abandoned by his son or helping his house help purchase her first home without loans, Bhagat’s actions continue to inspire and touch hearts nationwide.

In his latest act of kindness, Bhagat traveled to one of India’s well-known red-light districts to meet Roxy, a sex worker who follows him on social media.

Bhagat spent an entire day with Roxy and even treated her to sushi. He shared a video of their time together on Instagram, which has garnered over 17.7 million views.

"What a day!" Bhagat captioned the video on Instagram.

Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "Spending the day with Roxy Di was truly eye-opening. Her resilience and wisdom touched my heart. She's been here for 15 years, and now she's rented her own space where she takes tuition classes for young kids. She even keeps her daughter away from this world, ensuring she gets a good education at an English medium school."

In his heartfelt post, Bhagat concluded with a poignant message: "All I've learned today is that you don't have to understand someone's story to respect them—respect is a basic right, not a privilege," followed by a heart emoticon.

The video begins with Bhagat informing his followers about his trip to one of India's most well-known red-light districts to meet Roxy. As the footage unfolds, Bhagat meets Roxy and accompanies her to her home.

Roxy welcomes him into her flat and offers a tour. "This is my room. I never bring anyone here; you're the first one," she shares candidly.

As they sit together, Roxy opens up about her painful journey. "My uncle brought me here after my father's death, promising to help me with a job here, but he instead sold me," she recounts.

"It's been 15 years, and my youth is gone. Even the pain has gone," Roxy adds, her emotions evident.

Despite her challenging life, Roxy reveals that she finds solace in reading and proudly shows Bhagat the book she is currently engrossed in.

"I feel the pain of women by being here. Our life is a waste. Stop rape, come to us," she says, reflecting her perspective on her circumstances.

When Bhagat asks how he can improve her day, Roxy mentions her desire to try sushi. The video ends warmly with the two enjoying sushi together at a restaurant.