Amazon's Diwali Special Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out best deals on smartphones, TVs, other products

Amazon India is back with its Diwali Special Great Indian Festival sale with offers and discounts on smartphones, LED TVs, electronics, appliances and much more.
Amazon India has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,500 discount for the bank's credit and debit card users. Amazon Pay users are also eligible for 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,000. This sale will run from November 2 to November 5 in competition with Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale. However, Flipkart 's sale kicked off a day before Amazon's festive Sale.
All customers shopping on Flipkart's Diwali sale get 10 per cent additional discount on State Bank of India credit cards, no cost EMI available through Bajaj Finserv and different banks and 10 per cent cashback via PhonePe, among others. Flipkart's sale offers up to 75 per cent discount on TVs and home products, up to 80 per cent off on electronic gadgets and clothing. The company had also given early access to all offers to its Flipkart Plus members from October 31st night.
Amazon festive Diwali sale introduces many new and also some previous offers from the last sale. Apart from great deals, customers who shop for the amount more than Rs 500 through making an online payment on the first day of the sale, could get a free movie ticket, meal and mobile recharge voucher.
Here are some of the best deals available on the first day of the sale:
(Edited By Vivek DUbey)
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today