Amazon's Diwali Special Great Indian Festival Sale: Check out best deals on smartphones, TVs, other products

Amazon India is back with its Diwali Special Great Indian Festival sale with offers and discounts on smartphones, LED TVs, electronics, appliances and much more.

Amazon India has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 per cent, up to Rs 1,500 discount for the bank's credit and debit card users. Amazon Pay users are also eligible for 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,000. This sale will run from November 2 to November 5 in competition with Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale. However, Flipkart 's sale kicked off a day before Amazon's festive Sale.

All customers shopping on Flipkart's Diwali sale get 10 per cent additional discount on State Bank of India credit cards, no cost EMI available through Bajaj Finserv and different banks and 10 per cent cashback via PhonePe, among others. Flipkart's sale offers up to 75 per cent discount on TVs and home products, up to 80 per cent off on electronic gadgets and clothing. The company had also given early access to all offers to its Flipkart Plus members from October 31st night.

Amazon festive Diwali sale introduces many new and also some previous offers from the last sale. Apart from great deals, customers who shop for the amount more than Rs 500 through making an online payment on the first day of the sale, could get a free movie ticket, meal and mobile recharge voucher.

Here are some of the best deals available on the first day of the sale:

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (6GB+256GB) priced at Rs 69,900, against its MRP of Rs 79,000. And with an addition of Rs 999, Amazon is also providing a pair of noise-cancelling earphones.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB+64GB) is down to Rs 23,990 from its MRP of Rs 41,900. There's also an exchange offer through which a customer can avail additional discount of up to Rs 18,000 on this smartphone.

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones with features such as Bluetooth and NFC connectivity is available for Rs 26,424 instead of Rs 29,363.

The Harman Kardon Omni 20+ speaker with built-in Chromecast support is available for Rs 9,999 down from Rs 21,990.

The 2018 variant of Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K smart LED TV with Netflix recommendation tag to stream 4K Netflix content on is down to Rs 99,990 from Rs 144,900.

The latest 49 inch Panasonic 4K smart LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 52,990 from Rs 99,000

(Edited By Vivek DUbey)