Amazon Prime Day 2020: How to get free Prime membership using Vodafone Idea, Airtel's postpaid plans

Amazon's annual Prime Day 2020 celebration is scheduled to start from August 6 in India. Amazon Prime Day 2020's sale will begin at 12 AM on August 6 and will end at 11:59 PM on August 7. The e-commerce firm, during its upcoming sale, is expected to offer massive discounts on the purchase of various items like smartphones, kitchen appliances, electronics, fashion and clothing accessories and more.

In addition to discounts, Amazon India would also offer an additional 10 per cent discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards. The e-retailer will also be providing Amazon Pay reward points on the purchases made using the ICICI Bank's Amazon Pay Credit cards.

Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale is exclusively held for its Prime members only and other users cannot participate in the sale. However, if you are an Airtel or a Vodafone-Idea user then you can get the benefit of Prime membership using some of their postpaid plans.

Here's a list of Airtel and Vodafone Idea's top postpaid plans that offer Amazon Prime membership for free:

Vodafone Rs 1,099 plan: This postpaid plan offers unlimited data along with 100 SMS per day, one year of Netflix subscription worth Rs 5,988, one year of Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999, Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 and Vodafone Play's complimentary subscription.

However, this plan comes with an exit fee of Rs 3,000 applicable till 6 months of plan activation. This means that if you want to change plan or migrate to prepaid or disconnect your number or leave the Vodafone network within 6 months of activating this plan, then you have to pay an Exit Fee of Rs 3,000.

Vodafone Rs 699 plan: This postpaid plan also offers unlimited data along with 100 SMS per day. But, users will only get additional benefits of one year of Amazon Prime membership, Zee5 subscription and Vodafone Play subscription.

Vodafone Rs 499 plan: Vodafone's this plan offers 75GB of data per month along with rollover facility of up to 200GB of data. Users will also get additional benefits like one year Amazon Prime subscription, Zee5 membership and a complimentary Vodafone Play subscription.

Airtel Rs 499 plan: This plan provides the user with 75GB of monthly data, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. In addition to these services, users can also avail additional perks like - one year Amazon Prime subscription, Zee5 subscription and Airtel Xstream subscription as part of Airtel Thanks benefits.

Airtel Rs 799 plan: This plan offers 125GB of monthly data with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It also includes two free family add-ons. Apart from these, users can also avail a one year Amazon Prime subscription, Zee5 subscription, Airtel Xstream subscription.

Airtel Rs 999 plan: Airtel's this plan offers 150GB data per month with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. This plan also includes four free family add-ons. In addition to this, the subscriber also gets Airtel Thanks benefits like one year Amazon Prime subscription, Zee5 subscription and Airtel Xstream subscription.

Airtel Rs 1599 plan: Airtel's this postpaid plan offers unlimited 4G data with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan includes one free family add-ons and 200 ISD minutes along with 10 per cent off on international roaming packs. Users, in addition to this, also get a one year Amazon Prime subscription, Zee5 subscription and Airtel Xstream subscription as a part of Airtel Thanks benefits.

