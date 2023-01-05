Amit Shah's flight makes emergency landing at Guwahati Airport due to fog

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight made an emergency landing at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday late night. The Home Minister could not land at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport due to thick fog. He was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shah was scheduled to arrive at Agartala to flag off two rath yatras in Tripura, where assembly polls are due this year. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to land at the MBB Airport on Wednesday around 10 pm but could not make it due to poor visibility caused by thick fog as reported by ATC, Agartala," Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, Sankar Debnath told news agency PTI.

Shah spent the night at Guwahati's Radisson Blu Hotel and will leave for Agartala on Thursday morning to inaugurate the Rath Yatra to kickstart the BJP's campaign for Tripura assembly elections. The Union Home Minister will flag off BJP’s Jana Vishwas Yatra followed by a public meeting at Dharmanagar.

BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee said Shah will arrive at Agartala on Thursday at 11 am to flag off rath yatras and address public rallies from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom subdivision in south Tripura district.

The yatra will cover 1,000 km across 60 assembly constituencies in the state. A total of 100 rallies and roadshows will be held during the Jana Vishwas Yatra which will conclude on January 12. BJP national president JP Nadda will join the yatra on its last day.

Apart from Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and JP Nadda, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Munda, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, BJP national executive member and actor Mithun Chakraborty and MP Locket Chatterjee will participate in the rath yatras.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Delhi airport issues advisory due to dense fog; says flights may be impacted