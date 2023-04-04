Anand Mahindra believes CSK should have a special uniform for MS Dhoni: See what the internet came up with

Once again, MS Dhoni has made his fans go crazy with his jaw-dropping performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL). Even Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, could not stop but praise the ace cricketer for his phenomenal performance in yesterday’s match. Dhoni came out in the final over of the innings and smashed Mark Wood for two back-to-back sixes.

Most Dhoni fans all over the world take him nothing less than a superhero; the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra also thought the same. Mahindra even urged fans on Twitter to suggest some designs for a new cape that CSK can add to Dhoni’s uniform.

Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter, resharing an IPL tweet with a video of Dhoni where he can be seen hitting the sixes, “I think @ChennaiIPL now must make a cape a part of the special uniform of #MSDhoni How can we expect a Superhero to go without one? Can we please have some memes with proposed cape designs?"

I think @ChennaiIPL now must make a cape a part of the special uniform of #MSDhoni How can we expect a Superhero to go without one? Can we please have some memes with proposed cape designs? 😊 https://t.co/m9VkO1b18c — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 3, 2023

This tweet by the businessman gave a spark to the internet’s creativity and created a storm of memes on the social media platform. Internet users came forward to share their creations, most of which were AI-generated, and Anand Mahindra even shared a few of his favourites.

I was waiting for the AI generated memes. https://t.co/nAlK3iKYAy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 4, 2023

Check out here the best ones:

Here you go Anand sir.. Hope im the winner of Cape design competition to win a new Thar 😉 pic.twitter.com/sXUwW2f0Sv — The Fire (@crushinkareem) April 3, 2023

MS Thar or MS Thor pic.twitter.com/hN4tcSAQKm — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) April 4, 2023

