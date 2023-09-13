Anand Mahindra celebrates success of ‘Jawan’, netizens impressed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's connection with M&M

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday celebrated the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s recently released ‘Jawan’. Mahindra posted a video, which contained the clips of SRK riding motorcycles in the film.

The reason for this is that the bikes featured in the film are the iconic Jawa Yezdi, which is manufactured by the Mahindra Group.

“Legends ride on Legends. YEZDI. Fierce. Proud. Indian. (Jawa/Yezdi are @MahindraRise brands),” Mahindra captioned his post on X (formerly Twitter).

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has praised the ‘King of Bollywood’. Recently, he referred to SRK as a "natural resource" as he acknowledged the huge influence he has on the Indian entertainment industry and the audiences as well.

Users on X also praised the legendary bike made by Mahindra’s company as one user commented, “Ek hi toh Dil hai, kitni baar jitoge sir.”

Ek hi toh Dil hai, kitni baar jitoge sir ❤️ — Akdas (@Akdas_Hayat) September 13, 2023

Another user agreed to Mahindra’s opinion as he said Yezdi was a famous bike during the 1980s and 90s as well.

Absolutely right Sir. Yezdi is one of the famous bikes in the 80s & 90s!! — Mohammed Rafi (@Rafi_mohammed1) September 13, 2023

One X user wrote, “I’m waiting for your Jawan review.”

I’m waiting for your Jawan review — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) September 13, 2023

One user pointed out that the star also used Scorpio in his latest action-thriller.

U missed Scorpio he he #Jawan — Torque India (@TorqueIndia) September 13, 2023

Now, coming to the film, SRK’s ‘Jawan’ is on a rampage at the box office. The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in domestic collections in just six days, becoming the fastest film to do so. It also entered the prestigious Rs 500 crore club on the worldwide box office in just four days.

It is now inching towards the Rs 600 crore mark globally as it marches on to break more box office records.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Priyamani in lead roles. Deepika Padukone also makes an extended appearance in the film directed by Tamil director Atlee.