Anand Mahindra gets the 'funniest and biggest compliment' for Scorpio N; what does Rohit Shetty have to do with it?

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra claims that a Twitter follower gave his company's car the "funniest and biggest compliment”, which came after M&M’s popular model Scorpio N received the 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating.

Twitter user Pranay tweeted, “Mr Rohit Shetty needs to find other cars for the stunt scene in his movies the mighty Scorpio is super safe.” To which, Mahindra replied, “That’s the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive…”

Mr Rohit Shetty needs to find other cars for the stunt scene in his movies 😅 the mighty Scorpio is super safe🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Pranay (@trance_is_lif3) December 12, 2022

😄 That’s the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive… https://t.co/7uaqxoy5Nl December 12, 2022

This drew a lot of reactions from netizens. Check it below:

I don't know why NCAP even tests M&M cars.

Rohit Shetty using them in his films extensively for stunt sequences proves their safety. — Ahsan (@AHSANKHARBAI) December 12, 2022

Sir.. I am a proud Scorpio VLX owner.. the vehicle has been with me for 14 good years and I wish to keep it in good running condition for many many more years.. just hope the parts are available. — IndianSanTra (@TraIndian) December 13, 2022

And that makes Rohit Shetty best QA to test vehicles going for NCAP ratings. Congratulations to Rohit as well 👏👏👏.

Scorpio N is now R-NCAP also.😃 — Sunil Patwal (@sunilpatwal) December 13, 2022

The announcement for the newest Mahindra vehicle read, “Mahindra Scorpio N earns 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating under vehicle safety body's updated protocols which assess frontal & side impact protection, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) & also pedestrian protection.”

Looking at the announcement, Mahindra said, “My heart is swelling with pride in our R&D team who decided we would be second to none in the world when it came to safety. They then just went to work & made that aspiration a reality. I bow low in gratitude to them.”

My heart is swelling with pride in our R&D team who decided we would be second to none in the world when it came to safety. They then just went to work & made that aspiration a reality. I bow low in gratitude to them. https://t.co/LpUIHV3kp1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022

The Scorpio-N was the first body-on-frame SUV to receive a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme's (GNCAP) new crash test protocols, which took effect on July 1, 2022.

According to the crash test results, which were made public on December 12, the Mahindra Scorpio-N received three stars for child occupant protection and five stars for protecting adult occupants. For both adult and child occupant protection, the Maruti Suzuki Swift received one star. Both the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Ignis received just one star for protecting adult occupants and none for protecting children.

After the XUV700 and XUV300, the Scorpio-N, which debuted in June 2022, is Mahindra's third SUV to receive a 5-star rating. In 2020, the Mahindra XUV300 became the company's first SUV to receive a 5-star adult safety rating and India's first "Safer Choice" Award (from GNCAP), and in 2021, the XUV700. Thar and Marazzo, two additional body-on-frame vehicles from Mahindra, each received a 4-star rating in 2020 and 2018.

