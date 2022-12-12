Watch! This video had Anand Mahindra 'fooled till the very end'

Indian Industrialist Anand Mahindra in his Monday motivation post shared an 11-second video that had him “fooled till the very end”. The video from an anonymous location (probably from rural India) shows an aeroplane flying at a low altitude with people standing underneath. The plane also seems to be facing some kind of turbulence. However, at the end of the video, it is revealed that that it was not even a real plane but a model aeroplane which was then caught by a man standing on the rooftop of a house.

The Mahindra group Chairman wrote that the video fooled him till the very end. He explained that we often make our problems and fears larger than they really are like the aeroplane shown in the video. The clip has received around 4.2 lakh views so far with nearly 21,000 likes.

“This fooled me till the very end. The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me. #MondayMotivation,” the caption read.

This fooled me till the very end.

The moral? We make our problems & fears larger than they really are. The solutions are always within our grasp. Don’t make your week appear more worrisome than it needs to me. #MondayMotivation. pic.twitter.com/Ex6jGQg4fa December 12, 2022

People in the comment section agreed with Mahindra on the life lesson. Many also raised questions as to how the video was compiled.

A user called the lesson awesome and inspiring. He said our fear exaggerates the problems than they are but they are smaller when we face or deal with them.

"Like rear view mirror of vehicles...objects appear larger than they are."

Another user called out as Mahindra absolutely right and said nothing bigger, stronger and more powerful than a human.

