Anand Mahindra shares adorable video of stray dog blessing people outside temple

Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a video of a dog who's seen blessing devotees outside a temple.

The video shared by Mahindra was captioned "This is fun! The stray dog is blessing the devotees in Siddhivinayak Mandir in Ahmadnagar, Maharashtra. What a beautiful soul!"

With a play of words, Mahindra said "Then perhaps the dog isn't a 'stray.' We humans may be the ones who have gone astray and need to follow him to a place where blessings are plentiful!"

The corporate honcho actively engages with his Twitter followers by sharing a variety of content, from amusing images to inspirational videos. He is known for his quick wit and great sense of humour.

The adorable video of the dog blessing devotees has captured the hearts of people. Check a few reactions to the video here.

