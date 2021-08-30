Anand Mahindra wants another 'Javelin edition' of XUV700 for Paralympic gold winner Sumit Antil

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday lauded javelin thrower Sumit Antil for winning a gold medal for India at the Tokyo Paralympics and said that the company would be privileged to gift him a 'Javelin edition' of its sport utility vehicle XUV700.



Responding to a tweet about Antil's record-breaking performance, Mahindra tweeted, "An awesome sporting feat. Without exception. His performance demands an XUV 7OO. India now has TWO Golds in this ancient sport. @BosePratap Please design another Javelin edition of the XUV 7OO that we will be privileged to gift this incredible sportsperson."



He tagged M&M's auto and farm sectors' Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose in the tweet.



Earlier in the day, Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record multiple times in a stunning Games debut.



The 23-year-old from Sonepat in Haryana, who lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in a motorbike accident in 2015, sent the spear to 68.55m in his fifth attempt, which was the best of the day by quite a distance and a new world record.

Also Read: Nadir Godrej pens tribute poem to brother Adi Godrej on his retirement as Godrej Industries Chairman



On his way to glory, Antil bettered the previous world record of 62.88 m, also set by him, five times. His attempts read 66.95, 68.08, 65.27, 66.71, 68.55 and foul.



Earlier in the day, Mahindra said he would like to dedicate and gift the first Mahindra SUV for those with disabilities to 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics.



A week ago @DeepaAthlete suggested that we develop SUV’s for those with disabilities. Like the one she uses in Tokyo.I requested my colleague Velu, who heads Development to rise to that challenge. Well, Velu, I’d like to dedicate & gift the first one you make to #AvaniLekhara https://t.co/J6arVWxgSA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 30, 2021





Mahindra, who is very active on Twitter, keeps sharing inspiring stories from across the country on the microblogging platform and is a big supporter of Indian sportspersons.



When Neeraj Chopra won a historic javelin gold for India at Tokyo Olympics on August 7, Mahindra had said it would be an honour for him to gift a XUV700 to Chopra.





Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Also Read: Anand Mahindra plans special SUVs; first to go to Avani Lekhara