Anand Mahindra wants sunglasses worn by Axar Patel to commemorate Team India's victory

Indian on Saturday defeated England by an innings and 25 runs on the third day of the fourth and final Test to complete a 3-1 series victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said on Twitter that he needs certain sunglasses to commemorate Team India's victory against England.

With this win, India has secured its place in the ICC World Test Championships final against New Zealand.

Mahindra posted a picture of Indian all-rounder Axar Patel on the cricket field. In the photo, the cricketer was brandishing a pair of sunglasses that seemed to have caught the eye of the Mahindra group chairman. Mahindra said that he needs those sunglasses to commemorate Team India's victory. He enquired about which brand the sunglasses are and where can get them.

Mahindra wrote, "Ok. Done & dusted. Series win in the pocket. Now I need to get these sunglasses to commemorate the victory. Which brand are they and where can I get them?"

Ok. Done & dusted. Series win in the pocket. Now I need to get these sunglasses to commemorate the victory. Which brand are they and where can I get them? pic.twitter.com/zp4bbyzPl8 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2021

People in the comment section of the post proceeded to tell Mahindra which brand of sunglasses these were. The most common answer is Oakley Men's Radar Shield Sunglasses. Some were even kind enough to provide links to the sunglasses on Amazon thus answering Mahindra's second query. While Axar Patel himself is yet to tell Mahindra which brand of sunglasses he was wearing, people in the comment section are confident that their guesses are right.

That's an Oakley. Please get one for me too sir . - Ashish Sen (@ashishsenn) March 6, 2021

Sir, here you go Oakley Men's Radar Shield Sunglasses https://t.co/NOTEPKfSg4 - Anshuman Parihar (@anshumansingh03) March 6, 2021

After resuming play on the third day of the fourth test against England, teams India managed to reach the target of 365, thanks to an eighth-wicket partnership between Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. Rishabh Pant, who had scored a century earlier in the match, was awarded the 'Man of the Match' title.

