Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding sends BKC hotel rates soaring, rates near Rs 1 lakh a night

The pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, has reportedly led to a surge in hotel occupancy and prices in Mumbai.

In the upscale Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the main hotel properties are fully booked, with room rates skyrocketing. One hotel is charging an astounding Rs 91,350 per night on July 14, a stark increase from the usual Rs 13,000, reported The Hindustan Times.

Set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai, the wedding is expected to draw a large number of high-profile guests.

Although the exact accommodations for guests are not confirmed, the soaring hotel rates in BKC and surrounding areas hint at a significant influx of celebrities and distinguished personalities.

The festivities began with a performance by international pop star Justin Bieber on July 5, entertaining top figures from the entertainment and sports industries. The celebrations will continue from July 12 to July 14, including the wedding on July 12, a ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony on July 13, and the ‘Mangal Utsav’ reception on July 14.

To manage the increased traffic, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory, implementing traffic restrictions around the Jio World Convention Centre from 1 PM to midnight, July 12-15, to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Hotel rates in BKC reflect the heightened demand. At the Trident BKC, room rates jumped from Rs 10,250 per night plus taxes on July 9 to Rs 16,750 on July 15, with no availability from July 10 to July 14. Similarly, at Sofitel BKC, rates soar from Rs 13,000 plus taxes on July 9 to Rs 91,350 on July 14, with no available bookings on July 10 and 11.