Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Justin Bieber shares photos from Sangeet ceremony, poses with bride and groom 

Justin Bieber posted a collection of photos and videos on Instagram from his recent trip to India for the star-studded sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. On July 7, Bieber thrilled his followers with behind-the-scenes and inside looks at the event, which occurred on July 5, featuring his performances and highlights from the glamorous celebration.

Related Articles

Justin Bieber performed at the event, wearing a jacket, white vest, loose pants, and his signature cap. He interacted with the guests while performing his hits like ‘Baby’, ‘Sorry’, and ‘Love Yourself’. Bieber shared several videos from his performance, showing him engaging with the audience and holding the mic towards them.

In the photos posted on his official Instagram account, the Canadian singer is seen holding Anant and Radhika and posing for the camera. He was seen in a white vest, black pants and a matching cap. In the second photo, Justin sat on a sofa with Akash Ambani while the couple stood in front of them.

Bieber can be seen posing with many friends and relatives of Anant and Radhika. They were also joined by Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal. The last few pictures only featured Justin and Anant seated in a room, discussing.

Videos from the event have gone viral online. Bieber first came to India for a concert in 2017. He had planned another concert in 2022, but it was cancelled due to his poor health.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married on Friday, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding ceremonies will start on Friday and end with a grand reception on July 14, ANI reported.

The Ambani family is well-known for their lavish pre-wedding festivities, frequently featuring top international music stars. Previously, during the initial pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, artists such as Rihanna, Akon, Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Shreya Ghoshal entertained the Ambani and Merchant families and their friends.

Last month, singer Katy Perry, pop group Backstreet Boys, and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the couple's cruise tour party in Italy and the South of France.