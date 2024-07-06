Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet: Badshah charged this much to perform with other celebrities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony unfolded in grand style. The event, held recently, was a star-studded affair that saw a blend of Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and renowned musicians coming together to celebrate the couple's upcoming wedding on July 12.

The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the performances, headlined by none other than popular rapper Badshah, who set the stage on fire alongside singer Karan Aujla. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Badshah has charged a staggering Rs 4 crore for his electrifying performance, which included hits that had the entire crowd dancing well into the night.

Videos from the event captured the energetic vibes as actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and Arjun Kapoor joined in the festivities, showcasing their dance moves to the pulsating beats of Karan Aujla and Badshah's music. Sara Ali Khan also graced the dance floor, adding to the charm of the evening with her spirited performance and warm interactions with the artists.

The sangeet ceremony wasn't short on star power either, with luminaries from Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor dazzling the audience with their presence and occasional dance performances. Not to be outdone, cricketing icons like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Surya Kumar Yadav added a touch of sportsmanship to the glamorous affair.

The venue sparkled with elegance as guests, including Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor, mingled and enjoyed the festivities, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with joy and celebration.

The couple is set to tie the knot on July 12.