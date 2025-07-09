'And just like that, a 4-yr old startup was gone': Redditor claims CEO shut down company over video call

A Reddit user recently posted about his company closing down overnight, and how 19 people were jobless all of a sudden. The user said in his post that the team members got an unexpected email from the CEO calling for an urgent all-hands meeting.

The post also contained details about what transpired at the online meeting that left the employees shocked and scrambling for answers.

The user wrote: "In that meeting, he told us something none of us saw coming: the company had completely run out of money. We wouldn't be getting paid this month, and effective immediately, the company was shutting down. All of our investors had pulled out. He told us not to report to work the next day."

The post further said that the employees haven't been able to fully accept the reality till now. "And just like that, a four-year-old startup was gone. Nineteen people, myself included, are suddenly out of a job. It still hasn't fully sunk in. We had our struggles, but there was no warning. No layoffs. No bridge funding. No communication that we were in real trouble."

The user, however, mentioned that the CEO assured the employees that he would try to help them find new jobs using his network, but isn't sure whether he can count on the CEO's assurance or not.

Social media users shared their own experiences and empathised with the user.

"I was exactly in this situation last month. I know how overwhelming it feels right now. Take some time to process it. Reach out to HR, they probably know people with openings for your experience, although chances might be small. Update your profiles, have some open source projects you can showcase on github. Keep applying," a user wrote.

"I have been through this. First reaction and the one that lasts is SELF DOUBT. Trust me OP, this shall too pass. Opportunities arise out of no where. For now keep belief in yourself alive. It is a tough time for sure. But keep fighting," another user said.

"Don’t stress too much mate. My words might seem a bit too plain but after 3 layoffs in last 2 years, I have managed to take these things pretty lightly. A lot of things happen ; don’t think this is the end, it is start of something better for you. Rust is primarily popular with Web3 startups - you can reach out to them," a third user commented.