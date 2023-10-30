Andhra Pradesh train accident: 11 dead, 50 injured as two trains collide; PM Modi, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy announce ex-gratia

Andhra Pradesh train accident news: Total 11 passengers lost their lives whereas 50 were injured on Sunday evening after two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district, resulting in the derailment of bogies.

A few coaches derailed after the Vishakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train hit a Vishakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train travelling on the same route. Due to the collision, two rear coaches of the Vishakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the train engine of the Vishakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train were derailed, India Today reported citing East Central Railway (ECR) CPRO.

ECR CPRO Biswajit Sahu said that the accident took place between Alamanda and Kantakapalli in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa railway section of the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway zone at about 7 pm. He said train number 08532 (Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger) and 08504 (Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special) were involved in the accident, adding that the Rayagada passenger had overshot the signal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Modi also spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation on ground in the wake of the unfortunate incident. "PM Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakpalle section," the Prime Minister's office posted on X formerly known as Twitter.

"Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," the post further read.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered railway authorities to coordinate with other departments including health, police and revenue to ensure that those injured receive prompt medical services. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those deceased in the Vizianagaram train accident.

The families of those who lost their lives and belonged to other states will be given Rs 2 lakh each. Passengers who are severely injured will also get Rs 2 lakh each and those with serious injuries belonging to other states will get Rs 50,000 each.

Accident Relief Trains and other rescue equipment have been dispatched and the Ministry of Railway has issued helpline numbers to assist with the rescue operations. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad visited the accident site.

"We are in the process of checking all the coaches. Once that is done, we will be able to ascertain the exact number of the deceased. We have sent 13 injured people to the government primary healthcare centre. There may be some people with simple injuries," Prasad told PTI. He also said that they are currently in the process of separating the entangled coaches and would get a clearer picture once this process is over.

