Andhra woman gets parcel, opens it to see man's body and extortion note for Rs 1.3 cr

In a shocking incident from Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, a woman in Yendagandi village, Undi Mandal, was left in utter horror after receiving a parcel that contained the body of an unidentified individual.

According to reports from IANS, the recipient, Naga Tulsi, had approached the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for financial aid to construct her house. In response, the organization had initially sent her tiles for the project.

Subsequently, Tulsi sought additional assistance and was assured of receiving electrical appliances such as lights, fans, and switches. She even received a confirmation via WhatsApp, indicating that these items were coming.

On Thursday evening, a parcel arrived at Naga Tulsi’s home, delivered by a person claiming it contained the promised electrical appliances. However, upon opening the package, Tulsi was horrified to find the body of a man inside.

Shocked by the discovery, her family promptly alerted the police. Authorities quickly reached the scene, initiated an investigation, and sent the body to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A letter inside the parcel demanded Rs 1.30 crore, warning the family of severe consequences if the amount was not paid.

District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi visited the village to monitor the case personally. Authorities are working to trace the individual who delivered the parcel and have called in representatives from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for questioning.

Preliminary police findings revealed that the body, belonging to a man around 45 years old, showed signs of having been deceased for 4-5 days. Investigators are probing the possibility of foul play and cross-checking missing person reports from nearby police jurisdictions. The investigation remains active and ongoing.