Annaatthe Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's film opens strong globally

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe hit the screens across the globe on November 4, on the occasion of Diwali.

Annaatthe was released on over 1,000 screens across the globe and had a grand opening on Day 1. Rajinikanth-Keerthy Suresh starrer is the first big-budget film to release in theatres after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



The film collected Rs 63 lakh from 53 locations in Australia, according to Trade analyst Ramesh Bala. He tweeted, "#Annaatthe collects A$114,047 (Rs 63 Lakhs) from 53 locations by 11 pm in Australia on November 4."



The opening day collections are expected to soar higher.



Annaatthe is receiving mixed reviews from the critics and audience. Written and directed by Siva, the film features Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Keerthy plays the role of Rajinikanth's sister, while Nayanthara is seen as his lady love.



Annaatthe is backed by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the production house which is also bankrolling films like Beast, Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Thiruchitrambalam.



Annaatthe marks director Siva's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. The film was officially announced in October 2019. But the shooting and post-production were delayed owing to the pandemic.



