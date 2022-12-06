Anupam Kher met this corporate exec on a flight; here's what happened next

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Managing Director Jairam Sridharan was on a flight recently, deeply engrossed in his book and pretending not to care about a celebrity onboard. The celebrity was none other but Anupam Kher. Sridharan and Kher were traveling on the same flight and the former decided to walk up to Kher in order to strike up a conversation.

The industry veteran recounted his conversation with the acting maven in a LinkedIn post. Sridharan asked Kher if he would be comfortable talking to a complete stranger on a flight. To this, Kher replied and said that he wouldn’t have bothered to become a celebrity if he wanted people to leave him alone. Kher said, “Look, sir, if we wanted people to leave us alone, why would we bother turning a celebrity in the first place?”

After this, Kher asked Sridharan about his life story and appreciated the latter for his decision to come back to India.

In this post, he wrote, “From there, the conversation soars. He asks you your life story and actually listens. Celebrates your choice to return to India. (“Bahut accha kiya aap wapas aa gaye.”) Asks after your family. Gently wags his finger at something you say … “You say you liked my father character in Dilwale Dulhania”, he chides, “but sometimes you speak like you are the Amrish Puri type of dad.” ”

Kher also told Sridharan to show his kids and family his latest Uunchai and Kher further said that as per him, the kids will like the movie.

