AP Inter Results 2020 declared: Check out Manabadi 1st, 2nd year result on bie.ap.gov.in, examresults.net

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) announced the results for AP Inter 1st year and AP 2nd year examinations today.Around 8 to 10 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams, respectively.

BIEAP Inter Result 2020: Where to check

The candidates can check their results on the official Andhra Pradesh board website- bieap.gov.in as well as sites such as manabadi, examresults.net and schools9. Apart from the websites mentioned, students can also check their results using the "AP Board Results 2020" app available on Google Play Store for android users, according to an India Today report. Here, the candidates need to enter their hall ticket number.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy while downloading their results.

AP Intermediate Results 2020: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official Andhra Pradesh board website

Step 2: Click on the link for AP Inter Results 2020

Step 3: Enter log in details such as hall ticket number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit option. AP Inter Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and save for future reference

How to check Manabadi Andhra Pradesh result via SMS

In case you are faced with internet connectivity issues and cannot access the above-mentioned websites and app, you can check your results via SMS. For instance, to check AP 1st year intermediate (general) results, the candidate needs to type APGEN1(nospace)REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263.

BIEAP normally conducts exams in March and declares the inter results in April but this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, exams could not be held on the given time and remaining papers had to be rescheduled. The AP Inter exams were conducted till June 3. The Andhra Pradesh Board will organise supplementary exams for those students who are unable to pass the exam this time. The dates for the supplementary exams will be announced after the results are out.