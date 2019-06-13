AP Inter Supply Result 2019: BIEAP to declare supplementary exam results this week, here's all you need to know

The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is likely to declare the AP Board Intermediate Supplementary Exam results 2019, this week. Once the results are announced, the candidates who had appeared for the Intermediate Supplementary Exams 2019 of the Andhra Pradesh Board can check their results on the official website of the board- bieap.gov.in. However, apart from official websites, candidates can also check their results on third-party websites like examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, and educationandhra.com.

This year, as many as 3.3 lakh students failed to pass the AP Inter Supply examinations in the state. The AP Intermediate exams were conducted from May 14 to May 22.

Here's how to check AP Inter Supply Exam Result 2019, once it is declared:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Board.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'AP Inter Supply Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: AP Inter Supply Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was established in 1971, to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Andhra Pradesh and to specify the courses of study and matters connected there with.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

