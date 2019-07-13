AP SSC Supplementary 10th result 2019 declared; here's how to check on bseap.org

The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the result for the SSC or Class 10 supplementary exams on its official website bseap.org on July 13. Students must score at least 35 marks to pass in a subject as well as the aggregate.

The supplementary exams were conducted for students who could not clear the AP SSC exam in the first attempt. The result for the AP SSC exams was announced in May. More than 94.88 per cent students were declared pass. The supplementary exams were conducted in June.

Out of the 6.32.898 students who appeared for the AP SSC exams, a total of 94.88 per cent were declared pass. The previous year's pass percentage was slightly lower than the current one at 94.48 per cent.

Here's how to check the AP SSC supplementary exams on bseap.org:

Step 1: Visit the official website bseap.org

Step 2: Click on the result link that will appear on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page with the result portal

Step 4: Enter roll number and click submit

Step 5: Once the result appears, take a printout for future reference

The AP SSC result is declared by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana SSC supplementary result dates have also been declared. More than 3 lakh students were declared fail this year in the Telangana SSC exams, following which there were allegations of a goof-up.

