UPSC Civil Service prelims result 2019 declared on upsc.gov.in; check updates on main exam admit card

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Civil Service preliminary examination 2019 on July 12. Candidates can check their results on the official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC conducted the Civil Service and the Indian Forest Service preliminary examinations on June 2 of this year.

Successful candidates will have to apply in the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Civil Service main examination. The application forms will be available on the UPSC website, upsconline.nic.in from August 1 to August 16 till 6:00pm.

The Civil Service main examination will be conducted by UPSC on September 20. Indian Forest Service main examination will be conducted on December 1.

How to check UPSC Civil Service Preliminary result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'UPSC Civil Service Preliminary result 2019' on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with your details, you will see your results

Step 4: Take a printout for future reference

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2019 Admit Card

The UPSC Civil Service Main 2019 admit card as well as the time table of the examination will be uploaded on the commission's website around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the exam.

The UPSC conducts civil services examination (CSE) annually to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. There are three steps involved in the selection procedure of civil service examination, i.e., preliminary, mains and interviews.

