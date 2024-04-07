'Apply 100-hour rule': Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh shares hack to acquire new skills

Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder of beauty brand Mamaearth, often shares valuable advice on X (formerly Twitter) with her audience. Recently, she discussed the "100-hour rule," emphasizing its effectiveness in quickly learning new skills. Alagh explained how this rule can empower individuals to master skills outside their comfort zones. She shared her own experience, revealing that adopting this mindset helped her acquire abilities she previously thought were beyond her reach.

"The most common question I keep getting is: 'How do I learn something that is not in my niche?' The answer? Apply the 100-hour rule. Commit 100 hours of deliberate practice to any new skill, and you'll master it," Alagh wrote on X.

Alagh elaborated on how adhering to this rule positively impacted her personal growth and skill development.

"This mindset allowed me to rapidly acquire abilities I had no idea about when I was just starting out. If you work hard and give enough time to something, you can conquer any domain," she said.

Alagh's post, shared on Wednesday, has garnered over 5,000 views and sparked numerous reactions from users.

"That’s impressive! The 100-hour rule is a game-changer. Cheers to mastering new skills through dedication and practice! 🌟 @GhazalAlagh," a user commented. Another one wrote, "I agree with you," said another. "I will have to try it."

Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh established Mamaearth in New Delhi in 2016.

Last month, Alagh shared some "invaluable" lessons she learned from Kapil Dev. During a chance encounter aboard a flight, she found herself seated next to India's first World Cup-winning captain. Reflecting on this memorable experience, she recounted the valuable insights she gained from their conversation