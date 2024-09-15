Are banks closed for Eid-e-Milad, Ganesh Visarjan next week? Check details here

All public and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain closed on Monday, September 18, in observance of Eid-e-Milad.



This announcement follows a decision by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Maharashtra government to shift the public holiday from its original date of September 16 to September 18.



The change was made after consultations with Muslim community leaders, who decided to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, both of which fall within the same week.

For those who require banking services, it’s important to note that while physical branches will be closed, digital services will continue to operate as usual.



Online banking, mobile banking apps, and ATMs will remain accessible for transactions like fund transfers, bill payments, and cash withdrawals. Only services dependent on in-person visits or transactions requiring bank personnel will be affected by the holiday.

However, bank closures during this period may vary from state to state. In addition to the nationwide Eid-e-Milad holiday, different states will observe specific holidays.



For example, banks in Sikkim will remain closed on September 17 due to Indra Jatra, while banks in Kerala will observe a holiday on September 18 for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti. Therefore, it's crucial for customers to check with their local branches or bank apps for precise information regarding holiday schedules in their regions.

Besides these holidays, the week following Eid-e-Milad also presents an opportunity for a long weekend in certain states. Kerala will observe Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi on September 21, followed by the nationwide Sunday holiday on September 22. In Haryana, September 23 marks Heroes' Martyrdom Day, leading to another regional bank holiday. Customers in these regions are encouraged to plan their banking activities in advance to avoid any disruptions due to the closures.

In total, banks across India will observe at least 14 holidays in September 2024, including second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and various religious and regional holidays. The RBI, in conjunction with state governments, publishes a list of bank holidays each year based on local and national events, as well as cultural and operational requirements.

While these holidays may interrupt some services, digital banking ensures that essential operations continue, reducing the impact on customers. Planning ahead can help individuals and businesses avoid any inconvenience caused by these scheduled bank holidays.