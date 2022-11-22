Argentina fans fear World Cup glory not in Messi's fate after defeat against Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia scored one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever by beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 on Tuesday and consequently left the star footballer's fans aghast.

The Paris Saint-Germain star's took to Twitter to describe the loss as 'humiliating' and 'embarrassing'.

"There are no excuses. We have to be more united than ever. This group is strong and has shown it. It's a situation we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group," said Messi while referring to the Group C that also includes Poland and Mexico.

Soon after the match, Cristiano Ronaldo's fans on Twitter started posting memes that mocked his long-time rival Messi while the latter's admirers were found short of words.

Messi's fans started wondering if the star footballer will ever win the World Cup now that Argentina's chances of going to the next round look slim.

Messi's quest to win the one major title to elude him got off to a shocking start and brought back memories of Cameroon's 1-0 win over an Argentina team led by Diego Maradona in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup.

Goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in a five-minute span in the second half gave the Saudis the win. Argentina took an early lead with a 10th-minute penalty by Messi.

The Argentina loss rivals other World Cup upsets like Senegal's 1-0 win over titleholder France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States beating England by the same score in 1950.

Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run ended at the Lusail Stadium in Messi's fifth —and likely last— World Cup.

Messi shook hands with a Saudi coaching staff member after the final whistle and stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, an all-too familiar scene for one of the best players ever who is yet to win the biggest prize in soccer.