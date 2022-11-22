'Pure madness': Argentina's FIFA World Cup loss to Saudi Arabia leaves Twitter shocked

Lionel Messi's Argentina succumbed to a shock 1-2 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match in Doha on Tuesday. This is one of the biggest upsets in recent World Cup history. Messi’s men dominated the first half of the match, but the Asian nation threw caution to the wind to come up with one of the biggest World Cup wins in recent years.
On his fifth and final quest for the only major trophy to elude him, the 35-year-old Messi scored a 10th minute penalty in a dominant first half display where he and Lautaro Martinez also had three goals disallowed for offside.
Just minutes into the second half, Saudi Arabia scored a stunning equaliser through Saleh Al Shehri and then Salem Al Dawsari doubled the lead for his side, courtesy of a brilliant solo goal. Despite plenty of possession after that, Argentina were unable to penetrate Saudi Arabia, who were competing in their sixth World Cup but had never previously won an opening game.
Football enthusiasts were taken aback with the shocking win. Twitter users mocked Argentina team and called it the worst possible start for Lionel Messi and his team.
With this win, Saudia Arabia have ended Argentina's 36-game unbeaten record. The Asian country with a risky high defensive line were lucky in the first half when when three times Argentina had put the ball in the net, but were declined by an offside call.
