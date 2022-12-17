Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022: What records have Lionel Messi broken, what records can he still break?

Lionel Messi's records: La Albiceleste are all set to take on Les Bleus in the World Cup final on December 18, Sunday. Argentine captain Lionel Messi will get a second chance to play in the World Cup final with the hope that he might get a chance to lift the football's most popular trophy. The ace forward has already confirmed that Sunday's final at the Lusial Stadium will be his last World Cup game.

At the World Cup 2022, Messi’s performance was outstanding. He has already claimed a number of records but there are several more available for him to break. Here’s a quick look at his records.

Appearance

When Messi appeared for his country at the match against Poland in the group stage, he broke Diego Maradona’s record of the maximum number of appearances. That was his 22nd game at a World Cup. Maradona played 21 times for Argentina as a captain.

His appearance tally went up to 25 in the semi-finals against Croatia. He levelled with Germany's Lothar Matthaus for the record for appearances at the World Cups.

Goals

Messi has scored 11 goals in World cup matches. His penalty in the semi-final against Croatia was his 11th. He surpassed Gabriel Batistuta’s record of 10 goals, which he scored across several World Cup tournaments.

But it seems he would never reach Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals, which he scored in 4 world cups.

In Qatar, he has scored 5 goals and has leveled with Kylian Mbappe by playing six matches in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals.

Messi has played 570 minutes and has 5 goals and three assists in his kitty. He has three successful penalty kicks, 15 chances created, 26 shots, and 13 shots on goal.

Most G/A:

◉ 8 - Messi

◎ 7 - Mbappé



Most goals:

◉ 5 - Messi

◉ 5 - Mbappé



Most MOTM awards:

◉ 4 - Messi

◎ 3 - Mbappé



Most G/A:

◉ 8 - Messi

◎ 7 - Mbappé

Most goals:

◉ 5 - Messi

◉ 5 - Mbappé

Most MOTM awards:

◉ 4 - Messi

◎ 3 - Mbappé

Assists

Messi has become the first player in FIFA’s history to assist at five separate World Cup tournaments – 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and now 2022. This world cup he has 3 assists. His amazing assist to set up Nahuel Molina's opener against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals is one of the best assists of the tournament.

What records can Messi break in the final?

Appearances

If Messi is able to play in the finals despite his hamstring injury, he would surpass Lothar Matthaus’s record of 25 appearances at the World Cups.





In his last World Cup game, Lionel Messi will make history whatever happens in the final…





Maximum minutes

Italy's Paolo Maldini played the most number of minutes in the history of FIFA World Cups. The legendary Italian played a total of 2,217 minutes. Till the semifinals against Croatia, Messi has played 2,194 minutes in FIFA World Cup. If he can play more than 23 minutes in the final FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, he will surpass Maldini and set a record for the player with the most clocked minutes in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

Goal involvements

Messi (11 goals, 8 assists) has tied with Miroslav Klose (16 goals, 3 assists), Ronaldo Nazario (15 goals, 4 assists), and Gerd Müller (14 goals, 5 assists). One more goal or assist at the final match will make Messi surpass these great footballers of all time.

Maximum match wins

Germany's Miroslav Klose and Messi jointly hold the record of the players with the most World Cup wins. If Messi plays the final and Argentina wins against France, Messi will have 19 World Cup wins, and that would be a record unachievable by many players at present. So, fingers crossed.